Beat Addictions - Dopamine Revolution Podcast

You can beat ANY ADDICTION using holistic strategies because the true "addiction" is just your association of the dopamine catapult you've been getting from a food, drink, drug or activity. Find out the secret to beating any and all addictions right here on the Dopamine Revolution Podcast - a special 30-minute episode for you to embrace your inner-authority and take back control.
