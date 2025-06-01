Beat Addictions - Dopamine Revolution Podcast

You can beat ANY ADDICTION using holistic strategies because the true "addiction" is just your association of the dopamine catapult you've been getting from a food, drink, drug or activity. Find out the secret to beating any and all addictions right here on the Dopamine Revolution Podcast - a special 30-minute episode for you to embrace your inner-authority and take back control.

If you're interested in ONE-ON-ONE top-level coaching of this nature, whether for weight management, stress reduction, anxiety relief, or depression elimination, just click on the link for a free evaluation/initial consultation and see if my program/course is ideal for your holistic journey! https://www.seandcohenhealthcoaching.com/