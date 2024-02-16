WOW It’s Really Happening 🚨 America’s First 15 Minute City. Car Free Communities 🚘🚫

“There's a bold real estate experiment underway in Tempe, Arizona. Culdesac is the nation's first rental community designed and built specifically for car-free living”





This brand new rental community in Tempe has all the amenities, fitness center, dog park, outdoor kitchens, but something's missing. So there are no cars in this community at all.





Culdesac is the first community in the US designed and built specifically for car free living. Cofounder Ryan Johnson says the demand is strong:





"Every generation and including 90% of Gen Z would like to pay more to live in a walkable neighborhood."





Retail, restaurants, and to start, nearly 200 apartments all within steps of each other. No cars means no parking spaces, no garages.

Conspiracy Theorists Were Right Again



