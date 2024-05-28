1 Kings 14 The End of Jeroboam and Rehoboam

Pastor Andrew teaches on 1 Kings 14.

In this chapter focus on the end of the two kings Jeroboam and Rehoboam.

We see how the prophet Ahijah prophesied a curse against the house of Jeroboam and the nation of Israel, and he told him his son would die. The second part of the chapter documents Jeroboam’s death and the rising wickedness of Rehoboam’s kingdom in Judah.





