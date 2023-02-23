Silent War Ep. 6298: China Enters The War, Many New "explosions", Treason, WW3, Rationing, Veritas

💵 Please support our sponsors:





In this episode...

Deadliest Israeli Attack On Damascus In Years As Country Reels From Earthquake.





Kevin McCarthy Gives Tucker Carlson 41,000 Hours Of Jan. 6 Footage.





Biden Admin Negotiates Deal To Give WHO Authority Over US Pandemic Policies.





The European Commission’s decision to sue Poland over its constitutional court rulings is making the European Court of Justice a de facto Supreme Court of Europe...





British Taxpayer-Funded Anti-Extremist Study Finds Shakespeare, Orwell, Tolkien "Key Texts" For "White Supremacists".





Demagogue George Soros has a dementia like meltdown on Climate Change at Munich Security Conference.





Huge fire triggered by a reported explosion has broken out in the industrial zone of Medley, Florida.





Explosion Rocks Ohio Metal Plant, Sending Large Plume Of Black Smoke Into Sky.





ANOTHER TRAIN DERAILMENT: Hazmat Team Dispatched Following a Union Pacific Coal Train Derailment in Nebraska.





East Palestine, Ohio Residents Break Out in Rashes, Report on Headaches After Toxic Chemical Explosion – Imagine That!





James O’Keefe After Being Stripped of His Position as CEO of Project Veritas: “If You’re Wondering What’s Next, Stay Tuned”.





Biden Confesses Nord Stream Terror Attack Again in Warsaw: “We Mobilized to Reduce Dependence on Russian Energy”.





Zelenskyy Threatens World War III If China Allies With Russia.





China Says Ready To "Join Forces With Russia" To "Defend National Interests" As Putin Confirms Xi Visit.





Putin Suspends New START Nuclear Treaty, Puts Missiles On Combat Readiness.





Putin accuses NATO of direct involvement in attacks on Russia

Rationing has already begun.





Florida to Become 26th Permitless-carry State.





The University of Central Florida has adopted radical Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programming that segregates students by race, condemns the United States as “white-supremacist culture,” and encourages active discrimination against the “oppressor” class, characterized as “male, White, heterosexual, able-bodied, and Christian.”





Supreme Court Lets State’s Rules Against Boycotting Israel Stand In Blow To The ACLU.





