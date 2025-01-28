Buyer Beware the MAHA agenda - OK SB 1017 and OK SJR 8

In “Buyer Beware The MAHA Agenda & Oklahoma State Proposed Laws & Amendments”, at The Sons of Liberty Media, readers were introduced to 7 bills put forth in the Oklahoma legislature by Sen. Dusty Deevers (R-Elgin) in line with the Make America Healthy Again agenda. Part II of this series covered Oklahoma SB 943; Part III covered Oklahoma SB 702.

In Part IV, an analysis of Oklahoma SB 1017 and SJR 8 is conducted. Oklahoma SB 1017 added an additional statute to Oklahoma’s law concerning individualized education plans covered under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. Oklahoma SJR 8 proposes a ballot issue to go before the people to enact legislation declaring it is a right of the people to cultivate their own food and purchase food from the source of their choice. Is SJR 8 needed? Should this go before the people as a ballot measure? Isn’t this right already recognized, guaranteed, and protected by the Oklahoma State Constitution and the Constitution for the united States of America? Yes, it is as you will see.

Platforms:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/suzannehamner1/home

https://rumble.com/user/SuzanneHamner

Sources:

https://uscode.house.gov/view.xhtml?path=/prelim@title20/chapter33&edition=prelim

http://webserver1.lsb.state.ok.us/cf_pdf/2025-26%20INT/SB/SB1017%20INT.PDF

https://www3.oklegislature.gov/cf_pdf/2025-26%20INT/SRES/SJR8%20INT.PDF

https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/buyer-beware-the-maha-agenda-oklahoma-state-proposed-laws-amendments/

https://oksenate.gov/sites/default/files/2019-12/AllOKConstitutionArticles.pdf