DOES TWO AND TWO MAKE FOUR? Twitter/X Space

Friday Night Live 1 August 2025





In this episode, I explore philosophical inquiries that connect deeply with our lived experiences, focusing on consciousness, existence, and morality. We examine the relevance of these questions in our daily lives and challenge the tendency to stray into abstract theorization. Emphasizing the importance of moral frameworks, I distinguish between deviance and dissent in the context of societal behavior, reflecting on how these concepts apply in our current socio-political landscape. Throughout the discussion, I invite listeners to engage actively, sharing their thoughts to enrich our collective understanding. We conclude by affirming the power of individuals to redefine their identities and narratives, encouraging personal growth and the pursuit of truth and virtue in the face of life's complexities.





