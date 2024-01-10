Create New Account
He Met Jesus Before Reading the New Testament - Amir Tsarfati - Freedom Alive® Ep102
Liberty Counsel
God first promised the Messiah after Adam and Eve sinned. Then He confirmed that the Savior would come from the line of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob. But how do we as Christians now share the Messiah with the Jewish people? Amir Tsarfati was born in Jerusalem to a Jewish family and has lived in Israel his entire life. On this episode of Liberty Counsel’s TV program, Freedom Alive®, Amir shares how he embraced a relationship with Jesus Christ and why he founded his ministry, Behold Israel.

Each week on Freedom Alive®, we will alert you to new government overreaches and update you on existing legal battles. We will tell you about the victories people of faith are winning and how you, too, can fight back and get involved to keep your freedom alive!

