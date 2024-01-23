Rybar Live: The war in Ecuador two weeks later
Mikhail Zvinchuk, head of the Russian think tank Rybar: «From January 22 to 25, the Southern Command of the U.S. Armed Forces will visit the country to conduct certain trainings and tell local authorities and law enforcers how to finally fight crime in the long-suffering country»
