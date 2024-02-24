BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
SPIKE PROTEINS... See Full Video on my Rumble page below.
Abide in Christ
Abide in Christ
68 followers
0
02/24/2024

See Full video (including part 2) on my Rumble page at https://rumble.com/v4fals9-spike-proteins-from-jabs-causing-clotting-heart-attacks-and-much-more.html?mref=6zof&mrefc=0 For some reason Brighteon is not able to load part 2... I tried several times... but part 2 is the most important... interviews with many coroners, about their findings in cadaver's blood, after the roll out of the covid 19 Vaccines.


Blood cells when attacked by the spike protein graphenated hydrogels (self-replicating... half synthetic half biological bioweapons) in the toxic covid shots, start to grow fibrous material in and around the cells, eventually causing clotting in veins and arteries. They create these the long white rubbery clots in the vaccinated.


Without healthy cells life will cease, hearts will clot, cancers, strokes, myocarditis, pericarditis and many other deadly issues will arise. Also blood cells are clumping together like never seen before... creating Rouleaux blood formations, looking like a roll of coins you get from the bank.

Folks, please stop taking these toxic shots... and please share this video or other videos about this issue to your family and friends... that is if you really care about them and love them. Being silent can be deadly to those around us.

Keywords
worldwidecoronershydrogelsspike proteinsgraphene hydroxidemorticianswhite rubbey clotsdestruction of blood cellsafter the roll outtoxic jabscoroners seeing long white rubbery clots
