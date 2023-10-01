Incredible, Russian tank alone storm Ukrainian positions in Novomykhailivka

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Incredible footage of a Russian Army tank, alone-handedly storming Ukrainian troop positions north of Novomykhailivka on Donetsk front. To penetrate the Ukrainian defense line, the tank repeatedly carried out powerful and unhurried fire at several points destroying the targets.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY