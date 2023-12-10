Marriage Is a Type of Salvation!

Robert Breaker





Dec 7, 2023





Missionary Evangelist Robert Breaker talks about marriage, and how it's a type of Christ and the Church. He further shows footage of a marriage ceremony he recently did.

To read his book on Marriage, click here: https://rrb3.com//mypub/books/mar_div_remar.htm

To see the full length version of the wedding, click here: • Joseph and Jay Lisse Wedding in Augus... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_M9JTRQXgao&t=0s





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=As3bwXu0oF0