Why Are The US Military & Police Investigating This Mother For Exposing LGBT Agenda In Elementary Schools?

How would you respond if you saw abominable things in an elementary school that not even adults should have to deal with? Further, how would you respond if you took to a social media page and post your findings to those of like mind and the US military and the local police targeted you for your post as though you were some sort of terrorist? Meet Angela Reading, a mother of 2 from New Jersey, who did just that. She joins me in this episode to tell her ongoing story.





