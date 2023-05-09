BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Americans MUST 'Appeal to Heaven' to Save US: Dr. John Diamond
The New American
The New AmericanCheckmark Icon
5 views • 05/09/2023

With no more human options to appeal to against the injustices being perpetrated in and by the United States, it is time for Americans to "Appeal to Heaven" as the founding generation did, explained Appeal to Heaven author Dr. John Diamond in this interview with The New American's Alex Newman at the 1607 First Landing Project event in Virginia. Dr. Diamond, an expert on Christian education, pointed to the model of the founders, who appealed to the Supreme Judge of the World in the Declaration of Independence. The Hebrews also appealed to Heaven when they were oppressed by Pharoah. Americans can and must do the same today — and righteousness can be restored. 

First Landing Project: https://firstlanding1607.com

For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com

Keywords
american historygod help us1619 projectchristian heritagefirst landing project
