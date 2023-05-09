Americans MUST 'Appeal to Heaven' to Save US: Dr. John Diamond

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
With no more human options to appeal to against the injustices being perpetrated in and by the United States, it is time for Americans to "Appeal to Heaven" as the founding generation did, explained Appeal to Heaven author Dr. John Diamond in this interview with The New American's Alex Newman at the 1607 First Landing Project event in Virginia. Dr. Diamond, an expert on Christian education, pointed to the model of the founders, who appealed to the Supreme Judge of the World in the Declaration of Independence. The Hebrews also appealed to Heaven when they were oppressed by Pharoah. Americans can and must do the same today — and righteousness can be restored.
First Landing Project: https://firstlanding1607.com
For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com