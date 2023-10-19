© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Source: https://twitter.com/MJTruthUltra/status/1714845231714013206?s=20
Thumbnail: https://www.air.tv/watch?v=OxUIUynrRnyf4T-CrzcPsw
AltCastTV & Odysee thumbnail: https://wifflegif.com/tags/323456-lara-logan-gifs
My goodness… 💔
Lara Logan - The Unspeakable Horrors of Child Sex Trafficking - Babies Starved to Perform Oral Sex, Bloody Live Steams
• Trafficked Girls use to be forced to have abortions, especially in America. That is no longer the case, because now the traffickers want the human farms.
• One young girl had 17 children by her foster father who continuously raped her.
• Babies are starved and used for oral sex & then die by asphyxiation
• Children are tortured & raped on livestreams, cut in just the right places to crate a bloody show
Technology companies control those live streams. They & our government can shut them down, but they don’t.
Instead, Companies like Ericsson & other tech Big Tech companies have connected all these sick & evil people to do business.
These wicked people spit in the eye of God by inflicting pain on his most loved & innocent creations.
No mercy for these people. None!
https://rumble.com/v3q97nm-lara-logan-unspeakable-horrors-child-sex-trafficking-babies-starved-for-ora.html
https://protectwomenohio.com/
https://www.californiafamily.org/2021/09/governor-signs-bill-to-hide-minor-abortions-transgender-drugs-from-parents/
https://seethelanguage.com/