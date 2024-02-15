ERNEST BIGOT in: Who is the Bigger Racist? YOU Make the Call!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dante King went to the university of California at San Francisco (UCSF) and promoted racist garbage, calling whites psychopaths.
Here Ernest bigot mirrors his speech, using the voice of his great great great grandfather, Nathan Bedford Forrest. Who is more racist, you make the call.
#danteking #ernestbigot #woke #racism