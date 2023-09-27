The Budget: life or death

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The first best thing that could happen next month is: No new US budget is passed! Most are experiencing parasitic 'energy drain' from their paycheck, body & soul via those who are pledged to a Satanic one World Empire/Order/US.http://annavonreitz.com/serco.pdf He who pays you, you answer to: https://globalfamilygroup.com/lrps.html
Who was the one who actually ordered the Kennedy assassination? Aristotle Onassis? This is an important indicator of who was/is really in charge. The difference in the problem of today, due to the Elite Cabal's dependency under A.I., is that no one is actually running "the [service providing] government!" Those who the general population see & hear, media-wide, are mere puppets who spout insane-stooped propagandizing B.S.
It takes only one to stand, record, and start the Proceedings!
Do you listen to Clif High? If you do, this goes deep into that topic: regarding his: 'World Changing Event?' which is coming shortly. https://www.bitchute.com/video/JB2pz3gLGFwD Listen @ a faster speed-setting if you want. I recorded this & posted it the day before I heard about the Oct. 4th date! ..I Am not prophetic, just aware of the 'Bigger Picture!' The more this Oct. 4th dating-info "gets out to The People"---the less chance it will occur! If you did not get the JAB, you still need to be ready & active on the 4th - etc.! RED ALERT WARNING: FEMA ZOMBIE 5G APOCALYPSE: https://www.bitchute.com/video/PRR42IEv92sy/
A PowersThatBe/Were elite family member speaks out: https://www.bitchute.com/video/F0TfeablRIbB/
Incidentally: The beautiful large port-side hotel I stayed @ in Odessa in 2006 was totally burned just days ago: https://www.rumormillnews.com/cgi-bin/forum.cgi?read=229735
The same can be said with Russian people in the Ukraine: http://www.paulstramer.net/2023/09/as-we-join-together-tribe-or-nation.html
Update Sept. 27 - Last night I heard talk of the Budget Extension going for 6 weeks rather than 2. So, that would mean rather than an Oct. 4th-11th window, we have until mid-November!
FYI: This morning while traveling in my car, I realized the Sun is recently even brighter (3 days have been 3 degrees hotter than predicted), making the days even more penetrating due to these numerous Sunspots. I had this thought: What if, there really is an entity: Satan who has been chained to the Under World & wants OUT to rule a greater dimension---not Lucifer who still must adhere to some Universal Laws---has gained such powerful control over those liberal "Climate/life Changers" who worship Him [not realizing the Greater Picture] & Satan wants These followers to destroy life & the planet we know by causing the Sun [linked to mankind] to consciously produce a major CME. ..As, The Luciferians, who despise all but Themselves, have yet been unable to trigger EMPs due to too many are "On to THEM."