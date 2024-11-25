That Day Stew Peters Reputation "Died Suddenly" Unofficial Music Video





**Verse 1**





As I am want to do from time to time,

I expose evildoers with my mind.

Collecting dirt - bringing receipts,

Showing exactly who rule us, the Jewish elites.





**Verse 2**

I piss them all off, Trigger the demons,

Name whose behind things like FEMA.

I go after those who hurt children, or lie,

Pedophiles, Liars, and Jews want me to die.





**Chorus**

When Jew Peters Came For me I showed all what he was,

Little Lying Jew who was slurring cause he was so buzzed.

He brought all his friends that had been avoiding me,

Proving once again - Nemos you cannot defeat.





**Verse 3**

They came for me, tried to kill my character,

Sending Controlled Op Subversive jewish whitemask actors.

Failed Rapper Jew Peters, Hey I like your song,

About how you failed at rapping all along.





**Verse 4**

This agree with my emotions and Jewish leaders or you're a pedo bullshit has to stop

Cause no lie is ever gonna make Nemos Stop, Drop, or Flop. I'm on top.

I been through it all - you got no idea.

My God, Yahweh commands that we have no fear.





**Chorus**

When Jew Peters Came For me I showed all what he was,

Little Lying Jew who was slurring cause he was so buzzed.

He brought all his friends that had been avoiding me,

Proving once again - Nemos you cannot defeat.





**Verse 5**

they called me divisive for defending,

from the vile statements they use pretending.

They lead men astray, Jews wearing white faces,

Sayanim Class Jew - infiltrators to the races.





**Verse 6**

Wannabe Jewish Dog the Bounty Hunter,

When they took his fake badge, he lost all his thunder.

Afraid to get an ass whipping - hiding behind a shield,

Arrested for Impersonating a cop, stolen valor concealed.





**Chorus**

When Jew Peters Came For me I showed all what he was,

Little Lying Jew who was slurring cause he was so buzzed.

He brought all his friends that had been avoiding me,

Proving once again - Nemos you cannot defeat.





**Verse 7**

In Isaiah it says I can refute every tongue that accuses me,

This is a heritage of the servants of God, Do you See?

I flipped the table, exposed them all.

With 9 hours of suffering I caused them to fall.





**Verse 8**





I went through this so you could see who they were,

9 hours of grilling they can't cause me to swerve.

Liars, Jews, and/or pedophiles all on a list,

At Nemos News you wouldn't have missed.





**Chorus**

When Jew Peters Came For me I showed all what he was,

Little Lying Jew who was slurring cause he was so buzzed.

He brought all his friends that had been avoiding me,

Proving once again - Nemos you cannot defeat.





**Verse 9**

Adam Green the Jew saying Burn the Scriptures,

Telling People Jews Invented Jesus to Control the Picture.

Handsome Truth, still a gay fugly jew, grooms children in faces,

Dividing whites from Other Jew notice-ers, allies from the races.





**Verse 10**

Stew Peters is the worst, poison pilled documentaries,

Liar busted for lies, too many times to count.

He discredits any who still follow him,

After this, Perhaps that number grows thin.





**Chorus**

When Jew Peters Came For me I showed all what he was,

Little Lying Jew who was slurring cause he was so buzzed.

He brought all his friends that had been avoiding me,

Proving once again - Nemos you cannot defeat.



