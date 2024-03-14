Native Population decreased 60M to 800K – This is the Plan for US w/ Marjory Wildcraft

Sarah Westall





Marjory Wildcraft rejoins the program to discuss the very real situation with our food supply. She shares that food has been a weapon of war used against the people since the beginning of history. We discuss the population decline of the Native Americans in North America from 60M to 800K and how food and other means were used for that purpose. This is coming for us if we do not understand the threat and take steps to stop it.





