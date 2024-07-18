Doctor Allen: Global Pentagon-run Operation Gladio Underway for Democide & Dystopia

Doctor Allen discusses the global elite and how the "health emergency" was one big global Operation Gladio run by the Pentagon. He discusses his time hanging out with Bill Cooper and later working with bankers who would reveal things from time to time. They are working to bring in a global dystopia (e.g. CBDCs) and social credit system because the financial system is collapsing. Decreasing the population makes the crash more manageable for them. He explains the work he is doing to mitigate the damage done to people who took the medical countermeasures. The hour is late, people need to get prepared.





About Doctor Allen

I am a Doctor of German Functional Medicine, trained in Germany. I worked in Switzerland for a few years and continued on with training in Psychosomatics. I also trained in advanced survival.





As a result I built a sustainable development project in Northern Thailand many years ago called Solutions4Mankind Total Wellness center where there is a fully equipped detoxification program with a juice bar and a mineral hot spring spa. Located at my large organic farm with a farm to table cafe. There is 4 star accommodation with an indoor, non-chlorine swimming pool.





There is also another Solution4Mankind service available which I call: Strategic-Relocation-Services Survival Real Estate & Memberships.





One home and a couple of memberships have been sold. There is a comprehensive detox program available for people who need to remove silver amalgam dental fillings and or root canal and there is a mercury/heavy metal chelation detox protocol. We have been able to support unfortunate people who took the corona shots.





People have experienced a lot of benefits after this comprehensive process although we firmly recommend only people who have taken no more than 3 jabs as eligible for this protocol as the detox reactions may be somewhat challenging.





This is where people who are serious about escaping the large or medium sized cities and need to invest in their long term safety can live a security based lifestyle. All of the aforementioned is situated next door to a 100,000 acre national park with 2 waterfalls.





There is a food bank, large scale water storage with a well to site and industrial purification preprocessing for sustainable bottled drinking water, solar lighting, and back up generator.





For those who are serious about learning how to handle a SHTF situation I teach self defense and weapons. There is a target practice range for those who wish to go to the next level.





