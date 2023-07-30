Beware! WorldCoin Is Here! Part 3

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Beware Brothers & Sisters!
The adversary is moving forward with CBDC's / Universal Basic Income / Control / No Privacy / Chipping your body for your Biometric Data.
WorldCoin
Building the world’s largest identity and financial network to serve as a public utility, giving ownership to everyone.