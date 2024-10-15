© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A post X-mess rant (from 2013) plus Colossians 2:16 and Acts 15 5,030 views •Jan 1, 2016
27 views • 7 months ago
This is a segment from a radio show I did the week after X-mess in 2013. It deals with knowing about the birth date of Christ, and how celebrating it on the day of the Antichrist (Dec. 25th), while saying, "But God knows my heart..." is exactly the same as the Golden Calf incident found in the book of Exodus. I also deal with the usual Colossians 2:16 and Acts 15 arguments.
