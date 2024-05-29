BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Explosive Report Drops a Bomb on the Entire Childhood Vaccine Schedule
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1870 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
164 views • 11 months ago

Explosive Report Drops a Bomb on the Entire Childhood Vaccine Schedule


It turns out that the shots forced on children to attend school have “negligible or NON-EXISTENT benefits” but “documented side effects.”


This is true for many of the most widely-used vaccines, including the MMR, DPT, flu, and the tetanus shots.


This information came to light from a comprehensive report written by popular Substack author, A Midwestern Doctor.


The author highlights that following the introduction of bacterial childhood vaccinations, not only did the targeted infections become more widespread, but other bacterial infections also emerged and evolved into more dangerous strains. This new reality prompted the creation of more vaccines, which in turn has accelerated this “downward spiral” and boosted “Big Pharma profits.”


Dr. Pierre Kory, an ICU specialist who has risen to prominence after the COVID debacle, writes, “Before COVID, I didn’t think there were serious issues with the childhood vaccines, but now, like many, I’ve come to question that assumption.”


Read the full article by A Midwestern Doctor in the link below. It will blow your mind:


https://vigilantnews.com/post/what-are-the-risks-benefits-of-each-vaccine-a-comprehensive-analysis/

Keywords
childhoodvaccine scheduleexplosive report drops a bomb on the entire
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy