"CORRUPT" - JULY 17, 2025 - A SHEAF IS GOING TO FALL [JACKIE HILL PERRY ET AL]

PLEASE ALWAYS READ THIS INFO BOX WHEN YOU VISIT TMVP BLOG.

***Especially please do not send any gift to this ministry unless you have read & understood the instructions below.*** DO NOT INTERACT WITH ANYONE ASKING FOR DONATIONS. Thank you.

WEBSITE: WWW.THE-MASTERS-VOICE.COM





PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work, it is appreciated. Kindly use PayPal or email me for other options at [email protected], and *please* give me some time to respond. If using PayPal PLEASE DO NOT send any gift with "Purchase Protection". I have an ordinary PayPal account, not a seller marketplace, so please do not damage my account by using "purchase protection" on your donation (as if I were making a sale to you). If you are not sure (especially if you sent in the past), please check the format of your gift on the PayPal receipt before sending. It is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services.





Please use *only* the "Friends & Family" sending option. If you're outside the USA please DO NOT use PayPal, contact me instead at the email listed here & allow me a good window to respond. Thank you, God bless. PayPal ------- [email protected]. 🙏🏽 Please *DO NOT* use Cashapp for any reason. 🙏🏽 Thank you.





Follow the channel- click subscribe.





SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:





BLOG (English): https://the-masters-voice.com

BLOG (Spanish): https://la-voz-del-senor.com





YOUTUBE (English Channel) "The Master's Voice": https://youtube.com/@themastersvoiceprophecyblog

YOUTUBE (French Channel) « La Voix du Maître » : https://youtube.com/@lavoixdumaitre





RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice

BITCHUTE: https://bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice

ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@themastersvoiceprophecyblog:d





TIKTOK: https://tiktok.com/@mastersvoiceprophecyblog

FACEBOOK: https://facebook.com/TMVProphecyBlog/

INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/mastersvoiceprophecyblog

TELEGRAM: https://t.me/mastersvoiceprophecyblog

TWITTER/X: https://twitter.com/TMVProphecyBlog





SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/show/1ZFIRXOHAV4uh21P7OrCWA

APPLE PODCASTS: https://podcasts.apple.com/podcast/the-masters-voice-prophecy-blog/id1693410450

SOUNDCLOUD: https://soundcloud.com/the-masters-voice

AMAZON MUSIC: https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/86c0c310-bc07-4ecf-9243-0dc36322cdef/the-masters-voice-prophecy-blog





----------------------------------------------------------------------

LIST OF PROPHECIES:





"IDOLS WILL FALL IN AMERICA PT 2" - HONORING YAH AS JUDGEMENT COMES TO THE LAND:

https://youtube.com/watch?v=misexbfihd8





"A WORD OF WARNING TO THE WISE" - A PROPHECY TO JACKIE HILL PERRY:

https://youtube.com/watch?v=buk9iLFhAXo





(PLAYLIST) "THE BEAUTIFUL MEN OF AMERICA" - HIDDEN TRANSGENDERS AMONG US:

https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2-q_kG95LKrDHUtbe2r79KDZwyjdFBb-





06/ 21/ 2025 "UNCEREMONIOUSLY DISMISSED" - A FALL FROM GRACE, JACKIE HILL PERRY, & POLICE INSANITY:

https://youtube.com/watch?v=C-9HIqEXywU





"THE FALL OF THE GHETTO INFLUENCERS: - JACKIE HILL PERRY, TIPHANI MONTGOMERY, MARCUS ROGERS ET AL:

https://youtube.com/watch?v=T7mK6WqKZls





"TWO SHEAVES STOOD IN A FIELD" - JUNE 27, 2025:

https://youtube.com/watch?v=BtkUuVO_cqM





"THE WINDS WILL BLOW" - SECRETS EXPOSED, THE MIGHTY WILL FALL & TIPHANI MONTGOMERY [PROPHECY]:

https://youtube.com/watch?v=PPT-Lvmab6E





“NO MORE FALSE PROPHECY!” – January 5, 2021:

https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/07/11/no-more-false-prophecy-january-5-2021/





"NO MORE FALSE PROPHECY!" - JUDGEMENT WILL CLEANSE THE CHURCH:

https://youtube.com/watch?v=jZndUwS9ao8





"No More False Prophecy - Repentance & Do Not Be Deceived:

https://youtube.com/watch?v=mpPbQrwxMxM





[PART 1 OF 2] "THE CROWN WILL FALL" - THE SHAKING OF EMPIRE & CHALLENGING THE TESTIMONY OF YAH:

https://youtube.com/watch?v=v6pvt8zfHuU





[PT 2 OF 2] "THE CROWN WILL FALL" - YOU WILL LOSE AUTHORITY & FORFEIT YOUR LIFE, THUS SAYS THE LORD:

https://youtube.com/watch?v=UrsbBpiOEMw





“The Burying Of TOPHET” – June 26, 2022:

https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/06/26/the-burying-of-tophet-june-26-2022/





FALSE PROPHETS, LEADERS & IDOLS WILL FALL : "THE BURYING OF TOPHET":

https://youtube.com/watch?v=gcLR_1-DlOA



