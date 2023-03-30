Olomana Gardens - Permaculture and Aquaponics [2009 - Al Cloutier]

https://youtu.be/vNYSjFiZXaI





"They're soft, almost cuddly!" wisecracks organic farmer Glenn Martinez as he displays a handful of wiggling worms to the video camera. "and they're eating my garbage!"





"Olomana Gardens Permaculture and Aquaponics" takes viewers on an in depth tour of this certified organic demonstration farm.

We learn about permaculture as practiced at Olomana Gardens in Waimanalo.

Permaculture is basically about reducing waste: using everything and not throwing anything away. The main aim of Permaculture is to create living systems. It is an ecologist's dream of actively conserving world life and resources.

The film focuses on the synergy between animals, with worms eating chicken poop and chickens eating worms. A big feature is the aquaponics section.

Aquaponics comes from aquaculture coupled with hydroponics. This type of growing system combines fish raising and production of organic vegetables. It has the potential of supplying vast numbers of people with a sustainable and ecologically healthy supply of protein and vegetables at a minimal investment with quick results. The film also spotlights the diverse and colorful collection of animals, including horses, chickens, ducks, turkeys and goats and thousands upon thousands of composting worms which turn organic waste and manures into natural fertilizer.

Learning the basics of vermi-composting and aquaponics is both easy and entertaining from this master gardener.

Glenn is a highly sought after teacher who gives tours and agricultural workshops daily. Together, with his wife Liz, they run this successful certified organic farm, one of only three in the country using this system.

As this film so powerfully demonstrates by capturing both the lush tropical beauty of the gardens, along with Glenn's keen insights and gardening tips, symbiotic relationships are the key to extraordinary fertility.