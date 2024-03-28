Lawlessness is the attack on God's word!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2Thess lesson #65; Satan and his army have subtly attacked the 4 divine institutions of God since the original Garden. Now the assaults are much more obvious and aggressive. Free will, Christian Marriage, Christian family & Nationalism - These 4 divine establishments, once they begin to erode in that nation, it is destined for misery and discipline.