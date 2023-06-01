What Really Happened To Jeffrey Epstein? | Shawn Ryan Vigilance Elite

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Buck Sexton is a former CIA analyst and currently an American radio host, author, and conservative co-host of The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show.
This episode covers a lot ground. We get into Buck's former life as a CIA analyst and how that informs his public works. We discuss the expiration of Title 42 and what that means for the border crisis and asylum seekers.
Buck explains how the modern mass media has developed over time and where disinformation collides with the free press. Shawn and Buck touch on the education system and the future of AI. From the Twitter Files to the Epstein case–we tackle these current events head on.
