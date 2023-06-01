What Really Happened To Jeffrey Epstein? | Shawn Ryan Vigilance Elite

Buck Sexton is a former CIA analyst and currently an American radio host, author, and conservative co-host of The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show.

This episode covers a lot ground. We get into Buck's former life as a CIA analyst and how that informs his public works. We discuss the expiration of Title 42 and what that means for the border crisis and asylum seekers.





Buck explains how the modern mass media has developed over time and where disinformation collides with the free press. Shawn and Buck touch on the education system and the future of AI. From the Twitter Files to the Epstein case–we tackle these current events head on.





Support the Shawn Ryan Show for $5 and get the chance to watch the shows AD FREE, with the exception of Shawn's personal reads, before they release!!





Additionally, you will get behind the scenes footage from the Shawn Ryan Show. Sign up here: https://www.patreon.com/VigilanceElite

FULL EPISODE - https://youtu.be/uJBNYd-tO4Q

Vigilance Elite/Shawn Ryan Links:

Website - https://www.vigilanceelite.com

Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/VigilanceElite