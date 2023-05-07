The Tulsi Gabbard Show - Tucker Carlson on life, death, power, the CIA and the end of journalism - 12-13-2022

Premiered Dec 13, 2022 The Tulsi Gabbard ShowTulsi Gabbard sits down with the most-watched cable news host in the country, Tucker Carlson. They share candid thoughts on the state of the mainstream media, why Tucker almost joined the CIA, and the powerful influence of the national security state on Congress. They open up about the temporary nature of life, the reality of death, and finding peace in God’s love, sharing a side of themselves that few people ever see.

0:00 - Intro / Who is Tucker Carlson?

5:23 - Interview with Tucker Carlson Begins

6:07 - Tulsi and Tucker talk about life being short

6:44 - People are trying to be god

10:55 - Tucker Carlson talks about how Journalism has evolved

14:38 - Tulsi and Tucker talk about the idea of Political Identity

23:30 - What people don't know about Hawaii

24:14 - Tulsi Gabbard talks about her 8 years in congress

27:31 - Tucker Carlson on Washington being corrupt

29:58 - Will the media ever be fixed?

33:12 - Tucker wanted to join the CIA

36:56 - Tucker on the NSA reading his texts

40:54 - Members of Congress are being controlled by Intel Agencies

45:53 - Mitt Romney calling Tulsi Gabbard a Treasonous Liar

48:43 - Criminals being treated as moral voices

50:43 - A big turning point / realization for Tucker Carlson

57:47 - Are leaders aware of the foundation of democracy crumbling?

1:02:20 - What is it that drives Tucker in spite of challenges?

1:09:24 - Wrapping up The Tulsi Gabbard Show -

