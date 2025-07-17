The Reward for Truth-Tellers

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
According to some traditions, Jeremiah’s reward for constantly and faithfully speaking truth was to be stoned to death in Tahpanhes, Egypt (after having been taken there against his will), but his true reward is to spend eternity in Heaven with Jesus Christ.
#TruthTeller, #Reward, #EternityWithChrist