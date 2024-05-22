BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
This is video footage depicting the horrific kidnapping of 5 female Israeli hostages: Liri Albag, Karina Ariev, Agam Berger, Daniela Gilboa and Naama Levy.
They have been held hostage by Hamas terrorists for more than 230 days (8 months). The families of Liri, Karina, Agam, Daniella and Naama have approved the release of the footage to raise awareness about the horrors their daughters are facing as hostages in Gaza.



