Craving Bread, Craving Freedom

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Zionist occupation forces have released 24-year-old prisoner Islam Hamad, who had been serving a four-year sentence. Hamad is from the village of Tell, south of Nablus in the northern West Bank. His release comes as part of the Toufan Al-Aqsa deal, a prisoner exchange between the Palestinian resistance and the Zionist forces. As part of the deal, 3 Zionist detainees were released in exchange for 183 Palestinian prisoners, many of whom were sentenced to long-term and life imprisonment.
Interview: Islam Hamad, the released prisoner
Reporting: Faris odeh
Filmed: 11/02/2025
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇
https://www.FreePalestine.Video