Former Muslim Brother Rachid Explains the REAL Reason Muhammad Hated Jews and Preached Genocide

(Nov 1, 2023) Dr. David Wood and Brother Rachid explain the history of Muhammad's interactions with the Jews of Medina and Khaybar, and how Muhammad's hostility and hatred have become massive barriers to peace in the Middle East.
Acts 17 Apologetics: https://acts17.com/
Acts 17 Apologetics on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w3NX4VnNuV8