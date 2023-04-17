BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
🆘EFO4🆘Terrified Puppy to be killed tomorrow Wichita Animal “shelter”
Amanie K9
Amanie K9
64 views • 04/17/2023

Just a terrified Puppy alone in a scary kill shelter. Her deadline is almost up will be killed 4/18 if NOONE steps up. Contact Beauties and Beasts INC ASAP (they are on FB) if you able/ willing to foster this beauty or foster to adopt . Time is running out. No one is advocating for these pups. Situation is critical all over the country. Tons of abused strays, no one cares. This is the “humanity” you are all screaming about on here ...??? 
reason to kill her ? “Fearful” yes that’s it folks your taxpayer dollars hard at work. Done delay the kill dates are usually firm. 

Keywords
murderanimal welfaredeath rowtaxpayer fraudurgent dogs
