Was Ancient Man Smarter than We Are Today? (Part 1) with Don Chittick
The Berean Call
The Berean Call
48 views • 12 months ago


On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/t-mcmahon-don-chittick-part-1

More topics on our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics

Free eBooks: https://davehunt.org

Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app

Follow us on Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social


Gary: Welcome to Search the Scriptures 24/7, a radio ministry of The Berean Call with T.A. McMahon. I’m Gary Carmichael, thanks for joining us. In today’s program, Tom welcomes Dr. Don Chittick. Don is an author and speaker on the topic of origins and earth history. Now, along with his guest, here’s TBC executive director, Tom McMahon.


Tom: Thanks, Gary. My guest today is Dr. Don Chittick. Don’s doctorate is in physical chemistry. He’s an author and a speaker on the topic of origins and earth history. Don, welcome to Search the Scriptures 24/7!


Don: Thank you!


Tom: Now, I’m excited, Don, about the topic that we’re going to discuss, and I’m also happy for myself and perhaps some of our listeners that it won’t be about physical chemistry. Now, if that were the case, Don, you’d be doing a monologue, with me throwing in a clueless nod every once in a while, and they can’t see that, of course, on radio, so…. Anyway, my point here is science has never been my strong suit. Nevertheless, your degree in science gives me confidence that you have scrutinized the origins and earth history according to true science, checking out the evidence for creation in keeping with the scientific method.




Keywords
apostasyberean callta mcmahondon chittick
