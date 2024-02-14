The Hypocrites Cancelled Me: Confessions Of A Young Marxist

Kevin starts by telling me about growing up listening Rage Against the Machine and feeling like he had it all figured out as a young Marxist. He knew that he was against the establishment and that meant he was far left teenager growing up in Allen, Texas.

Kevin's shocking story of being cancelled and targeted for a view that the majority looks down on and will find a way to crush anyone who questions. I feel for Kevin and the hurt is real, as he tells this uncomfortable story and his lack of understanding of the treatment received. It seems so hypocritical coming from the same people that say that men can be pregnant and there are numerous genders, to crush someone for a view of the world that differs from theirs?

"Canceled med student. Obstreperous. Scientist. Father. Feat in Newsweek, NYPost, Vice, NYMag, Zerohedge, JRE, Tucker, Daily Wire, etc. “Live not by lies.”"





