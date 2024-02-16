Burger King Hires Male Porn Actor For Latest Advertisement

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
#BoycottBurgerKing Burger King In Brasil pulls ad that features male porn actor and gets immediate backlash on social media. Ad featured him using sexual innuendos about his male anatomy and the whopper sandwich. One economist claims Burger King is follow down the path of sexual exploitation and even child exploitation.