Taiwan a 'difficult' country to attack: Defence expert says

National Security and Defence Expert Peter Jennings says Taiwan is an incredibly difficult country to attack.
“It’s big, it has difficult coasts and shorelines, it has a population of 23 million people who do not want to be taken over by the Chinese Communist Party,” Mr Jennings told Sky News Australia.