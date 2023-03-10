BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Love Thy Neighbor & Respect Yourself
1 view • 03/10/2023

Dr.SHIVA 2024: Love Thy Neighbor & Respect Yourself


Dr. SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT Dr.SHIVA 2024: Love Thy Neighbor & Respect Yourself

In this discussion, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT Ph.D, Inventor of Email, U.S. Senate Candidate, talks about the importance of truly living up to the biblical command to "Love thy neighbor as thyself."

Find out more at TruthFreedomHealth.com and Shiva4Senate.com

Dr.SHIVA is committed to health, education, and innovation.

Dr. SHIVA's most recent innovation is the Truth Freedom Health® SYSTEM that is an educational, community, and technology platform that is enabling everyday people to become wiser and smarter - to think beyond Left & Right, "Pro-" and "Anti-" - by learning the SCIENCE OF SYSTEMS - to see events and things as they truly are to know the real problem to innovate the real solution.

To learn more about the Truth Freedom Health® System, visit vashiva.com/join or TruthFreedomHealth.com and either contribute to this educational movement or become a Warrior-Scholar.

You are also invited to attend an Online OPEN HOUSE with Dr.SHIVA THURSDAYS at 11 AM and 8 PM EST. RSVP at: VASHIVA.com/ORIENTATION.

Be the Light!

Dr.SHIVA

