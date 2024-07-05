Truth about the jab...

The abomination that causes desolation, spoken of in the Bible, is the infiltration and domination of the human body by way of technological and biological agents. Science will dictate and rule over the human body. Technology will be enthroned at the particulate level. Manipulation of the mRNA and DNA "code" will restructure the human genome to change God's original design. God will not dwell in a "temple made with human hands." This man explains the Truth behind the jabs. He especially rebukes Pastors and Churches that promoted the jabs. It`s very sad, and nearly 4 years after the jab, we can see how people have changed, even our very own brothers and sisters have different personalities and have definitely changed. It`s Heartbreaking.

