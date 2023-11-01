Houthi 'Rocket Storm' Hits terrorist Israel; 'Alarmed' Netanyahu Beefs Up Defences In Red Sea | Watch

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Iran-backed Houthis flaunt missiles and drone launches from Yemen at Israel. The Yemen-based militant group has released video of their massive attack. Video shows back-to-back missiles being fired at an Israeli city. The clip further showcased deadly drone launches by the group towards Israel. Some of the projectiles were intercepted by Israeli air defence systems and fighter jets