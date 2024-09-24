BGMCTV MESSIANIC LESSON E321 Parash 051 “Nitzavim” D’varim (Deut) 29_9-30_20

E321 Parash 051 “Nitzavim” D’varim (Deut) 29:9-30:20

Deu 30:15 "Look! I am presenting you today with, on the one hand, life and good; and on the other, death and evil - Deu 30:16 in that I am ordering you today to love YEHOVAH your God, to follow his ways, and to obey his mitzvot, regulations and rulings ; for if you do, you will live and increase your numbers; and YEHOVAH your God will bless you in the land you are entering in order to take possession of it.

The presentation of truth. This sometimes is received well, but most of the time it is not. For most people think they are smarter than Moshe the servant of Yehovah. To that same fact most people think they are smarter than Moshe’s boss Yehovah. This is why He presents this part after saying what HE did in D’varim 29:19-20 that most people will stubbornly keep doing whatever they want. It does not mean death will be any better. Take the time to partake in this profound lesson.





