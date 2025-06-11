BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Strawberry Moon 2025: Date, Time, Viewing Guide & Rare Lunar Standstill Explained!
newsplusglobe
newsplusglobe
59 views • 3 months ago

Strawberry Moon 2025: Date, Time, Viewing Guide & Rare Lunar Standstill Explained!

https://youtu.be/-24mIgOSrOA

https://newsplusglobe.com/

Don’t miss the breathtaking Strawberry Moon on June 10, 2025! Discover why this year’s full moon is extra special—a micro-moon and part of a rare lunar standstill. Learn the best times and places to watch, the meaning behind the name, and photography tips for capturing this celestial wonder.

#StrawberryMoon2025 #FullMoon #LunarStandstill #Skywatching #Astronomy #CelestialEvents #newsplusglobe

Strawberry Moon 2025, June full moon, micro-moon, lunar standstill, full moon June 2025, astronomy events, skywatching, moonrise time, stargazing, Native American moon names, Jyeshtha Purnima, celestial events 2025, moon photography, how to watch strawberry moon, News Plus Globe

stargazingskywatchingcelestial events 2025news plus globestrawberry moon 2025june full moonmicro-moonlunar standstillfull moon june 2025astronomy eventsmoonrise timenative american moon namesjyeshtha purnimamoon photographyhow to watch strawberry moon
