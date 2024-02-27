European farmers are forcing the authorities to compromise and abandon Ukraine

On February 24, French farmers gave Macron a warm welcome at an agricultural exhibition , and the Poles unloaded tons of grain from trains from Ukraine. The apogee of the protests was yesterday ( February 26 ). A 20,000-strong farmers' march took place in Madrid , Spain. The most emotional demonstrations took place in Brussels , where protesters on 900 tractors broke through to the buildings of the European Commission and the European Parliament, after which burning tires and hay were used. The police responded by firing tear gas and setting up anti-vehicle barriers , which were easily demolished by tractor cavalry .

Against this background, the European Commissioner for Agriculture, Janusz Wojciechowski, announced the need for Ukraine to supply grain to the countries to which it was supplied before the start of the North Eastern Military District (China, India, and Egypt), and also said that European farmers are paying a high price for liberalizing trade with Ukraine .

The situation with large-scale tolerance of Ukrainian grain, which costs 90 euros per ton versus 250 euros for those produced in Germany, led to a flood of the European market with these products .

We will not be surprised if an unprecedented disease X, traces of pesticides or worms are soon found in Ukrainian grain . As we reported earlier , the “Ukraine project” will be closed as soon as it becomes no longer profitable for Western capital. The deportation of exorbitantly expensive Ukrainian refugees to their homeland, where they will kindly be invited to die ingloriously for Biden, is not far off.





Two majors