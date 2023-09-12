BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

New Mexico Governor's INSANE gun carry ban proves how CLOSE we are to LOSING our freedom
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
48 views • 09/12/2023

Glenn Beck


Sep 11, 2023


New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has issued an emergency public health order suspending the concealed and open carry of firearms for 30 days in Albuquerque. It didn't take long for pro-Second Amendment protesters and even some gun control-loving Democrats to condemn the order as extremely unconstitutional. So, why did she issue it, and only for 30 days? Glenn warns that it may be an attempt to bypass our court system. But he insists that despite this, it MUST be taken all the way to the Supreme Court. We're one emergency away from losing it all, he warns. So, will Americans stand up for their God-given rights?


► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...


Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dPLbzG9x0Ys

Keywords
second amendmentfirearmsgovernornew mexicoglenn beckbanmichelle lujan grishamalbuquerque30 daysgun carryviolating rightslosing freedomemergency public health orderbypass court system
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy