Brighteon Broadcast News, May 9, 2023 - Robert Kennedy's vision for HEALING a fractured America

0:00 Intro

1:18 Interview with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

42:10 Breaking News

1:02:43 Interview with Paul Wittenberger





- Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. discuss border security, election integrity, voter ID and more

- Covers the investigation and PROSECUTION of covid officials who committed fraud

- RFK achieves stunning CROSSOVER support from Republicans and conservatives

- Adams invites Trump team for an interview

- Mass homelessness in California getting WORSE as Biden's economy crumbles

- Spike protein damages the BRAIN, explaining why vax booster proponents are so dumbed down

- California black groups demand $200 million in reparations payments to EACH black person

- Colorado bureaucrat wants to confiscate money from WHITE-owned businesses to subsidize BLACK businesses

- Interview with Paul Wittenberger, filmmaker and producer of "Fluoride - Poison on Tap" documentary







