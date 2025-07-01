The Rivers - Right Now

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Music Video in 1080p HD by The Rivers
This is an instrumental track from our first demo which we later recorded with vocals for EMI. The video was edited to the film noir The Big Combo (1955) which is in the public domain. It was Directed by Joseph H. Lewis with Cinematography by John Alton.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Big_Combo
My other songs / videos are here:
https://thephantomknocks.com/jukebox/
Song written by Steven Broome
Produced by Simon Tong
Music Video by Steven Broome