Is this for real? Are they really going to send a deadly frequency through our cell phones?
Abide in Christ
Abide in Christ
2527 views • 09/21/2023

I'm not sure I believe this. Reminds me of the Hollywood movie "Cell". Please share if you have any more info regarding this issue. I mean... if it's true then we absolutely need to turn off our phone at 2:00pm till 4:00pm Eastern time on Oct. 4th and or Oct.11th? But what if it's a trap... and there is a massive storm on the way... or if Russia or China sent nukes our way... how would we know if our main alert system has been TURNED OFF... kind of what happened in Maui!

Let me know what ya'll think. I say head to the hills... to a safer place for WHATEVER Happens... AND Turn off your phone... Win Win situation that way!

vaccinescell phonestoxicdeadlygraphene oxideemf conductive with rf frequenciescell phone deadly for vaccinated
