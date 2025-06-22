2025-6-22 that would should be called the sons of God, therefore the world knows us not, because it knew Him not



***things to consider...

Mal 2:4 And ye shall know that I have sent this commandment unto you, that my covenant might be with Levi, saith the LORD of hosts.

Mal 2:5 My covenant was with him of life and peace; and I gave them to him for the fear wherewith he feared me, and was afraid before my name.

Mal 2:6 The law of truth was in his mouth, and iniquity was not found in his lips: he walked with me in peace and equity, and did turn many away from iniquity.

Mal 2:7 For the priest's lips should keep knowledge, and they should seek the law at his mouth: for he is the messenger of the LORD of hosts.





...consider, really, what the Lord is saying here...

and I gave them to him for the fear wherewith he feared ME, and was afraid before MY Name.

Imagine, if you took Him seriously, and feared Him, and obeyed His voice, and actually did keep His commandments, and His statutes, and His judgments.......................what would my life look like then?

Bear your cross, and come out to ME! that I might perform MY promise unto you.........

do not forsake your inheritance, but rather, seek it above all things...

let no man steal thy crown...

fiery trial...do not think it is some strange thing...

endure the chastening of the Lord...

you have seen the beginning of Job, and you have seen his latter end, that you may know the Lord is full of tender mercy!

and how many things the more could be written to encourage our heart?

And when you do..........then they who are among your own house....they will become your enemies...

But God will take us, one or two of a family, and bring us to Himself, to His holy mountain! tzion!

Do you hear the calling breathren? that not many...

create in me a clean heart...

keep me back from presumption sin, then shall I be innocent from the great transgression (which is how God likens team humanity and babylon.......as thee great transgression!)

then I shall be innocent of the great transgression!

thy law!!! read psalm 19! read psalm 119.





1Jn 3:1 Behold, what manner of love the Father hath bestowed upon us, that we should be called the sons of God: therefore the world knoweth us not, because it knew Him not.

1Jn 3:2 Beloved, now are we the sons of God, and it doth not yet appear what we shall be (we don't know what marriage to the Father is, or who we need to become in order for the Father to consider us His bride...but if we cling to Him, and keep obeying His voice, HE will be faithful to deliver us into this state of spirit if we act like Israel, and say in our heart, "I will not let You go! not until You bless me! not ever! never!) (we don't know how to get ourselves into that spiritual place, but HE does, so follow Him, and HE will become your everything! don't you want to know what that's like?) : but we know that, when HE shall appear, we shall be like Him; for we shall see Him as HE is. (the marriage is in the spirit, two becoming one...us halt...us end...the Father left in us...now fully alive! life! not like we have ever known! do I give unto you! peace! not like the world gives...do you understand? just think you do, and pursue it, keep the words in your heart and keep coming out, it will become clearer and clearer to you as you do.

1Jn 3:3 And every man that hath this hope in him purifieth himself, even as he is pure.

Pro_4:18 But the path of the just is as the shining light, that shineth more and more unto the perfect day!

(that perfect day is the marriage guys!!!)

The mighty God, even Yahuah! hath spoken, and called the earth from the rising of the sun unto the going down thereof.

Psa 50:2 Out of tzion! the perfection of beauty! God hath shined!

Psa 50:3 HE shall come, and shall not keep silence: a fire shall devour before Him, and it shall be very tempestuous round about Him!

Psa 50:4 HE shall call to the heavens from above, and to the earth, that HE may judge His people!

Psa 50:5 Gather MY saints together unto ME!; those that have made a covenant with ME by sacrifice!

Psa 50:6 And the heavens shall declare His righteousness: for God is judge Himself!

praise Yahuah!





















