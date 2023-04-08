BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Russian Forces Shocked! Sweden Sends World's Greatest Main Battle Tanks to Ukraine
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
313 views • 04/08/2023

US Military News


Apr 7, 2023


The Swedish Defense Minister, Pål Jonson, stated that Sweden is considering sending 10 units of Stridsvagn 122 Main Battle Tank to Ukraine. The Stridsvagn 122 is a modified version of the Leopard 2 tank series, which is an improved iteration of the German-made Leopard 2A5 tank equipped with a new armor package and fire control system that enhances its defense against ballistic threats.


The acquisition of the Strv 122 tank is a significant development for the Ukrainian army. The tank's advanced technology and powerful weapons make it a formidable weapon on the battlefield. The tank's ability to provide cover for ground troops and engage enemy tanks from a long range can change the course of the war in Ukraine. While the conflict in Ukraine is far from over, the addition of the Strv 122 tank to the Ukrainian army's arsenal is a positive step towards victory.


Support us:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/usamilitary...

SUBSCRIBE OF THIS CHANNEL: http://bit.ly/2ovplYy


For copyright matters, please contact us at: [email protected]


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nj_oIpsYIiA

Keywords
russiawarus military newsukraineswedenbattletanksmaindefense minister122worlds greatestpal jonsonstridsvagn
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy