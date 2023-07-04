WAKE UP 9/11 Episode 06/25/23 - Exploding Towers I

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Using a choice photograph I explain in detail a lot of what is going on with the demolition of tower 2. I say nay to Judy Wood's theory of energy weapons and show both tower "spires" wavering and falling away because the base of the towers was cut. I created a new intro & outro using the Tales from the Crypt song because 9/11 was gory, deadly, sick and disgusting like the tales from the crypt. - James Easton