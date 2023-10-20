Horrifying Moments! Ukraine Forces Blow Up Russian TOR-M2 Anti-Aircraft Missile System

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
US Military News
Oct 20, 2023
In this extraordinary video, we witness a Ukrainian drone precisely targeting and obliterating a prized Russian Tor-M2 missile system. The video, posted on Tuesday by Ukraine's military, captures the drone homing in on its target with precision before delivering a strike that results in a powerful explosion.
Russia's Tor-M2 is an all-weather, short-range surface-to-air missile system meticulously designed to destroy a wide array of aerial threats, including airplanes, guided missiles, drones, and more. This cutting-edge system boasts a range of approximately 7.5 miles and has the capability to simultaneously engage up to 48 processed targets and ten tracked targets.
This impressive system has several variants, including the TOR-M1, TOR-M2, and TOR-M2DT. Developed in the 1970s as a successor to the 9K33 Osa, it was designed to defend against guided weapons like the AGM-86 ALCM and BGM-34.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w_hEVA-h8aQ